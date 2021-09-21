Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

LLY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.95. 7,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,919. The company has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

