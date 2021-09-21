Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 532,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,693,000. Luminar Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 571,533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,944,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200,550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. 5,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,931. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.