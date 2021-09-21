Element Capital Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,249. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on REVG. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

