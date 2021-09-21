Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

CNVY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 398,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,884. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNVY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

