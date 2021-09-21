Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 122,312 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 122,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -84.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

