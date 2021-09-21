Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.84. Electromed shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 5,693 shares.

ELMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Electromed alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Electromed by 55.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Electromed by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.