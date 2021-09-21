ELCO Management Co. LLC Invests $217,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

