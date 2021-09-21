ELCO Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of California BanCorp worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALB. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 807,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in California BanCorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in California BanCorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.