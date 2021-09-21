eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on eDreams ODIGEO in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EDDRF opened at $7.10 on Friday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

