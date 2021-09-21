Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 29,940 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

