Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 207,420 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,420 shares during the period. SailPoint Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.95% of SailPoint Technologies worth $44,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $321,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 506,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 48.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 5,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,987 shares of company stock worth $4,437,200 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.56 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

