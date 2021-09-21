Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 10,196 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE BK traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,834. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

