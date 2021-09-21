Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.74% of United States Cellular worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in United States Cellular by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United States Cellular by 4,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.97. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

