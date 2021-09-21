Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $35.88 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.