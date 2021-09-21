Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in August

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:TEAF traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $14.28. 38,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,176. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.