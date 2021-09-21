Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in August

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $14.28. 38,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,176. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

