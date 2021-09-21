EchoLink (EKO) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $840,075.43 and $29,558.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00130053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00045413 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

