eCash (XEC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $107.69 Million

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $3.98 billion and approximately $107.69 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00068705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00174449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00112470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.36 or 0.07004701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,864.25 or 1.00339384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.20 or 0.00789346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002536 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,848,435,923,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

