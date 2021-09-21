Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE ETY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,200. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
