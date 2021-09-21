Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE ETY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,200. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 787,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,777 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 928,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

