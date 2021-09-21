Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
