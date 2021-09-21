Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

