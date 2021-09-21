Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) vs. Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Critical Contrast

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of Wound Management Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eargo and Wound Management Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% Wound Management Technologies -10.28% -39.28% -21.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eargo and Wound Management Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eargo currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 115.36%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eargo and Wound Management Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 11.92 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -5.54 Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 1,316.93 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Wound Management Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Wound Management Technologies

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

