Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,231 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $88,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Moderna by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,048,000 after buying an additional 186,927 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $2,331,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,563,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 334,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,435,720. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $423.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.14. The company has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

