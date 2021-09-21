Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 847,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $72,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 440.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 71.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

