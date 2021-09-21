Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Workday worth $78,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY opened at $267.19 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.90. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,484.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

