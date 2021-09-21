Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,104 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of PPG Industries worth $65,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,746,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $146.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.19 and its 200-day moving average is $164.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.