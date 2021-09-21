Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $99,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,585.16 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,596.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,488.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,567.06.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.