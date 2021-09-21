Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $58,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

CCMP stock opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.