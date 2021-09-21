Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

