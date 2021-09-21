Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 239.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,380,840.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $51,715.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,526.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,369,533 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

NTRA opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.