Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $218,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98.

