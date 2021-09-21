Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85.

