Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

