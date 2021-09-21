Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00172781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00112144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.76 or 0.06957393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,139.06 or 1.00186863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00791172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

