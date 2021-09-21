Drep [new] Hits Market Cap of $22.19 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $22.19 million and $5.23 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00125335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044356 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

