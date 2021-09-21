Dragon Coins (DRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.21 million and $39.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00132518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045544 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

