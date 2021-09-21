DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 873,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 14,958,897 shares.The stock last traded at $52.69 and had previously closed at $57.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,014,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,374,509.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,998,367 shares of company stock valued at $273,249,830. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

