DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) versus DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Head to Head Comparison

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DoubleVerify and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $243.92 million 22.39 $20.45 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.71 $74.41 million $0.23 14.00

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify N/A N/A N/A DouYu International -3.53% -4.69% -3.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DoubleVerify and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 4 8 0 2.67 DouYu International 0 3 2 0 2.40

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus target price of $38.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 356.73%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats DouYu International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

