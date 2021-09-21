Dora Factory (DORA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.11 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for about $7.05 or 0.00016726 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $17.28 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00125303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044067 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

