DODO (DODO) Reaches Market Cap of $140.75 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $140.75 million and approximately $85.60 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002970 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00131513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012110 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00045282 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

