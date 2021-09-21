Divi Hits Market Cap of $86.15 Million (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Divi has a total market cap of $86.15 million and $464,386.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Divi has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00150510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.09 or 0.00501848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003905 BTC.

About Divi

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,512,784,469 coins. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

