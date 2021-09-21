Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $67.50

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.50, but opened at $61.00. Discovery shares last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up approximately 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

