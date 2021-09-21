Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in August

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Digihost Technology stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 698,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54. Digihost Technology has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Digihost Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

