Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,452 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 2,216,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

