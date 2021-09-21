Deutsche Bank AG Sells 69,962 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,418,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UGI were worth $343,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.