Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 576,576 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,576 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of CVS Health worth $363,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 968,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,801,000 after buying an additional 108,632 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 7,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 103,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.