Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284,191 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Walmart worth $464,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,802,286 shares of company stock worth $2,528,435,891. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.81. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

