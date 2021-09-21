Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 143,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $317,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

GS stock opened at $378.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

