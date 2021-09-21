Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,933,556 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 149,840 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $415,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,960,000 after buying an additional 458,754 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,355,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242,789 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000,000 after purchasing an additional 444,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,812 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.