DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 206,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

