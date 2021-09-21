Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.56.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.93 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,650. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.