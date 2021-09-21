DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00672475 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001293 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.04 or 0.01165703 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

